BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
Dec 8 Sygnis AG :
* Signs initial non-exclusive distribution agreement for its first proprietary product with BioCat GmbH
* Says Sygnis grants BioCat non-exclusive rights to promote, market, sell, and support TruePrime Single Cell WGA kit for DNA amplification of single cells for next generation sequencing (NGS) applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.