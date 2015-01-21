BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net sales up at 186.2 million euros
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago
Jan 21 Sygnis Ag :
* Signs distribution agreement with Bionova Cientifica, S.L. for its innovative TruePrime Single Cell WGA kit in Spain
* Says under terms of agreement, Bionova will promote, market, sell and support TruePrime Single Cell WGA kit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 29 Heroin use in the United States has risen five-fold in the past decade and dependence on the drug has more than tripled, with the biggest jumps among whites and men with low incomes and little education, researchers said on Wednesday.