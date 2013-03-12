March 12 Sylvania Platinum Ltd said it
has lost 900 ounces in production after accidents in February
halted production at partner Samancor Chrome Ltd's two chrome
mines in South Africa.
The news sent miner Sylvania's stock down 10 percent to
11.75 pence at 0811 GMT, making it the second-biggest percentage
loser on the London Stock Exchange.
Aside from its mining operations, Sylvania also re-treats
chrome tailings from mines in South Africa and has a contract
with Samancor to extract and wash chrome at its Mooinooi and
Millsell mines.
In December, Sylvania, which mines platinum group metals
like palladium and rhodium, forecast overall full-year output at
50,000 ounces and aimed to produce 15,000 ounces per quarter
from the third quarter onwards.
Sylvania said operations have resumed at both the Mooinooi
and Millsell mines.
