Aug 11 Software security company Symantec Corp
has agreed to sell its data storage business Veritas to
private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
A deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, when Symantec
is due to report its quarterly earnings, the person said, asking
not to be named because the matter is private.
Carlyle declined to comment. Symantec could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Bloomberg had reported first last month that Symantec was
nearing a deal to sell Veritas to Carlyle for between $7 billion
and $8 billion.
Symantec has been seeking buyers for Veritas for several
months, but interest from potential buyers was limited because
of a tax burden associated with splitting the company.
Symantec had been planning to separate its business focused
on corporate and consumer security software, which had $4.2
billion in revenue last year, from Veritas, which has about $2.5
billion in revenue. It announced the tax-free spinoff last
October.
Investor pressure has been building on legacy technology
companies such as Symantec to become more agile and capitalize
on faster-growing businesses, whether it's through corporate
breakups or divestitures.
