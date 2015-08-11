* 1st-qtr profit $0.40/shr vs est. $0.43
* Revenue falls 13.6 pct to $1.5 bln
* Raises buyback program by $1.5 bln
* Shares fall as much as 6 pct
By Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan
Aug 11 Norton antivirus software maker Symantec
Corp has agreed to sell its data storage unit, Veritas,
for $8 billion to a group led by Carlyle Group LP as it
seeks cash to turn around its core security software business.
The deal, the biggest U.S. leveraged buyout this year, will
give Symantec much-needed funds to compete in the cyber security
market with companies such as Microsoft Corp, Intel
Corp and Kaspersky Labs.
Shares of Symantec, which also reported weak quarterly
results on Tuesday, fell as much as 6 percent.
Symantec has been facing headwinds as weak PC sales hurt
demand for its security software, which comes bundled with
computers. Demand for antivirus software has also fallen as
users turn to advanced products for protection against
sophisticated cyber attacks.
"Now they really get a new lease on life in terms of
focusing on their core security DNA as the Veritas storage piece
has been a massive black cloud on the Symantec story for a
decade," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.
Symantec is expected to use the proceeds to make inexpensive
acquisitions as lofty valuations leave few security companies
within its reach.
"If you think about potential acquisition candidates, those
will be names like Proofpoint, Qualis, FortiNet Inc as
well as a host of private companies," Ives said.
Symantec has long stayed away from network security
products, which protect large amounts of data from online
threats.
The fast-growing market is dominated by companies such as
Palo Alto Networks Inc, FireEye Inc and Check
Point Software Technologies Ltd.
"We don't expect them to shift to network security. It seems
like they are not well positioned for that," William Blair & Co
analyst Jonathan Ho said, adding that one area of growth could
be security analytics.
Symantec could leverage its large customer base to collect
data and use analytics to determine if there are indications of
security breaches to provide better protection, Ho said.
Symantec, which bought Veritas for $13.5 billion in 2005,
said it expected about $6.3 billion in net proceeds. The sale is
expected to close by Jan. 1. The buyer group includes
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Symantec also raised its stock buyback program by $1.5
billion.
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Symantec would sell
Veritas to Carlyle.
Revenue from Veritas, which accounts for nearly 40 percent
of Symantec's revenue, fell 10 percent in the first quarter.
The company also reported lower-than-expected revenue and
profit for the quarter and forecast second-quarter earnings and
revenue below analysts' expectations.
Symantec shares were down 5.8 percent at $21.59 in afternoon
trading.
