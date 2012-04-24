(Adds CEO comment)
April 24 Software maker Symantec Corp,
the top maker of computer security software, said it expects its
quarterly profit to fall short of previous expectations, hurt by
weaker-than-expected sales of new licenses.
The company said it now expects a quarterly profit of about
38 cents per share, down from its previous forecast of 41 cents
to 42 cents per share.
It said revenue would be about $1.68 billion, compared with
its previous outlook of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.
"A greater percentage of enterprise subscription contracts
resulted in higher deferred revenue than expected," Symantec
Chief Executive Enrique Salem said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We experienced weaker-than-expected license performance due
to fewer license-rich storage and server management deals in the
quarter compared to the year ago period," he added.
The company's shares, which closed at $18.07 on Monday on
the Nasdaq, fell 7 percent to $16.84 in premarket trading on
Tuesday.
The company will report final results on May 2.
