(Adds CEO comment)

April 24 Software maker Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, said it expects its quarterly profit to fall short of previous expectations, hurt by weaker-than-expected sales of new licenses.

The company said it now expects a quarterly profit of about 38 cents per share, down from its previous forecast of 41 cents to 42 cents per share.

It said revenue would be about $1.68 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.

"A greater percentage of enterprise subscription contracts resulted in higher deferred revenue than expected," Symantec Chief Executive Enrique Salem said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We experienced weaker-than-expected license performance due to fewer license-rich storage and server management deals in the quarter compared to the year ago period," he added.

The company's shares, which closed at $18.07 on Monday on the Nasdaq, fell 7 percent to $16.84 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company will report final results on May 2.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Nicola Leske in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Maureen Bavdek)