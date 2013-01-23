BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Symantec Corp, which completed a strategic review in January, plans to lay off a significant number of managers and reorganize internally into 10 main business areas, but has decided not to sell off major assets for now.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Bennett told Reuters in an exclusive interview that Janice Chaffin, consumer business president, will leave the company as part of the restructuring, which will usher in 10 product-focused divisions including security, cloud and backup software.
"We looked at five different scenarios and modeled them all," Bennett said during an interview ahead of an analysts' meeting on Wednesday.
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.