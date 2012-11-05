BOSTON Nov 5 Software maker Symantec Corp
said on Monday that one of its group presidents, Rowan
Trollope, is leaving the company, making him at least the second
senior executive to depart since the anti-virus software maker
fired its chief executive in July.
The company said in a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission that Trollope resigned, effective Nov. 12,
to pursue another job. He oversaw the Symantec units focused on
cloud computing and small- and medium-sized business clients.
Trollope could not be reached for comment. A company
spokeswoman said that no successor has been named.
Last month the company, which also makes storage and backup
software, disclosed that its global sales chief would be leaving
the company. Its new CEO, Steve Bennett, has since taken direct
control of managing the sales force.
The board charged Bennett with revitalizing a company whose
stock price has underperformed its peers in recent years.
Bennett said in a conference call last month that all
options were on the table as he engineers a turnaround company
and that he was starting with "a clean piece of paper."