Oct 7 Security software maker Symantec Corp
is in advanced talks to split its business into two
entities - one that sells security programs and another that
does data storage, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
An announcement may be a few weeks away, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uzhJyc)
Reuters reported in April that Symantec was in the process
of hiring banks to help advise on strategy and defend against
possible activist investors.
Symantec spokeswoman Kristen Batch said in an email the
company does not comment on rumors.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)