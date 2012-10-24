(Corrects to show quarterly profit rose, not fell. Corrects
revenue and profit figures.)
BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp, the top
maker of computer security software, reported a 6 percent jump
in quarterly profit as its new chief executive conducted a
strategic review of the company's operations after his
predecessor's firing in July.
The company, which has seen its stock languish for years,
reported net income attributable to Symantec shareholders of
$193 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fiscal second
quarter, ended Sept 28, compared with $182 million, or 24 cents
a year earlier when there were more shares outstanding.
Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion.
