BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, reported a 6 percent jump in quarterly profit as its new chief executive conducted a strategic review of the company's operations after his predecessor's firing in July.

The company, which has seen its stock languish for years, reported net income attributable to Symantec shareholders of $193 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fiscal second quarter, ended Sept 28, compared with $182 million, or 24 cents a year earlier when there were more shares outstanding.

Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion.

