By Chandni Doulatramani
Jan 29 Symantec Corp reported a 5
percent fall in quarterly revenue as a decline in sales of
personal computers hurt demand for its security software.
Shares of the company, the maker of Norton anti-virus
software, fell 3 percent after the bell.
"We are pleased with the quarter, but we're not happy until
we're back into positive revenue growth," Chief Executive Steve
Bennett told Reuters on Wednesday.
Worldwide PC shipments were expected to fall about 10
percent in 2013 and by another 4 percent in 2014, research firm
IDC said in December. ()
Symantec's revenue fell to $1.71 billion in the third
quarter from $1.79 billion a year earlier.
Bennett said the fall in revenue was also due to changes in
the company's organization.
Symantec has been reorganizing its sales force to create
specialists for each product group instead of having everyone
sell everything, leading to a temporary shortfall in revenue.
"They are trying to stimulate demand and drive better
licenses from a new and improved sales force," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Dan Ives said in an email.
Symantec's security products usually come bundled with PCs
as the company has distribution partnerships with manufacturers.
The company's consumer business sells products and services
to individuals and home businesses globally through an
e-commerce platform, internet-based resellers and retailers.
Symantec also has partnerships with manufacturers to distribute
internet security suites and online backup offerings.
Symantec reported a 4 percent decline in revenue from its
protection business, which represented 42 percent of total
revenue, and a 6 percent fall in revenue from its information
management unit, which accounted for 39 percent of overall
revenue.
Sales in the company's information security business fell 3
percent.
Net income rose to $283 million, or 40 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $216 million, or 31 cents per share a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected adjusted earnings of 43 cents
per share on revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Symantec's fourth-quarter forecast was in line with Wall
Street expectations.
"The company continues to struggle in its quest for better
growth, and the outlook for next quarter is nothing to write
home about", Ives said.
Symantec forecast an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 40 to
42 cents per share, on revenue of $1.62 billion to $1.66
billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 41
cents per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
Symantec's shares were trading at $23.70 after the bell
after closing at $24.15 on the Nasdaq.