Feb 4 Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, said investment firm Silver Lake Partners had invested $500 million in the company.

The company also announced a $2.3 billion share buyback and declared a special dividend of $4 per share.

Symantec reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)