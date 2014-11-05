Nov 5 Symantec Corp, best known for its
Norton antivirus software, reported a better-than-expected
profit, helped by higher demand for its cyber security products.
The company's net income rose to $244 million, or 35 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 3, from $241
million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.
Symantec, whose security products usually come bundled with
PCs, said revenue fell marginally to $1.62 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of 43 cents per share on
revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)