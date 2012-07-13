By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, July 13
BOSTON, July 13 An update to Symantec Corp's
anti-virus software caused Windows PCs to crash, making
machines inoperable until the machines were serviced, according
to several customers.
A company spokeswoman said in an e-mail that "a subset" of
customers reported that their Windows XP personal computers had
crashed after Symantec sent out an update to its anti-virus
software on Wednesday.
She said the company fixed the problem and rolled out a new
update "shortly thereafter." She did not elaborate.
Customers reported that it took Symantec hours to identify
and fix the bug and that they needed to fix computers broken by
the tainted update on their own.
"Phoning Symantec support this morning was the start of the
hell we went through," one customer said in a support forum on
Symantec's website.
"The support is a joke, the quality control is a joke, and
the software is not much better," he said.
Hayes said she could not immediately respond to the
criticism or say how many PCs had crashed after receiving the
update.
A technology manager with a Dutch company, PSO Beheer BV,
told Reuters that the bug caused some 150 PCs to fail. His firm
had to close a laboratory with equipment running on Windows XP
machines and also sent some workers home so they could access
their network remotely.
"It did have quite an impact on our business," said the
manager, Ron van den Broek. "My first impression is Symantec is
downplaying the effects of this issue."
A Maryland-based insurance firm temporarily shut down
anti-virus software for all its 150 PCs to prevent them from
getting damaged, leaving them without protection, the company's
technology manager told Reuters.
(Reporting By Jim Finklel; Additional reporting by Joseph Menn;
Editing by Dan Grebler)