* Affects Symantec Endpoint Protection for business
* Symantec not sure what caused the problem
* Says only affects Windows XP machines
* Customer says Symantec offering compensation
(Adds comments from company, details on compensation)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 13 A bug in an update of Symantec
Corp's anti-virus software caused some Windows PCs to
crash, making machines inoperable until they were serviced in an
embarrassing episode that angered some customers.
The company disclosed the problem on its website, saying
that an update to its widely used Symantec Endpoint Protection
12.1 anti-virus software for businesses caused some PCs running
Windows XP software to crash repeatedly, showing what is known
as the "blue screen of death."
The embarrassment comes at a challenging time for Symantec,
whose shares have lost about a quarter of their value since it
warned of a pending profit decline three months ago.
"Enterprise security has continued to be an uphill battle
for Symantec," said Daniel Ives, an analyst with FBR Capital
Markets. "There is increasing competition. The company
historically has not been consistent around executing."
Customers reported it took Symantec hours to identify and
fix the bug and that they needed to fix computers broken by the
tainted update on their own.
Symantec's advisory said the company did not know what
caused the problem, but that PCs could be fixed if customers
manually removed the software from each disabled computer.
"Phoning Symantec support this morning was the start of the
hell we went through," one customer said in a support forum on
Symantec's website.
"The support is a joke, the quality control is a joke, and
the software is not much better."
Customers complained on a Symantec user forum that the
removal process was time consuming, although one said the
software maker had offered compensation for the inconvenience.
That customer said on the support site that he emailed
technical support to ask: "How is Symantec going to compensate
customers for the hours of lost worker production and the time
and effort taken by IT staffs to rectify this huge error by
Symantec?"
He said a company representative called him 20 minutes later
to say they were working on a compensation package.
"I encourage everyone to ask to be compensated for the time
and effort it took all of us (to) fix Symantec's software," the
customer said on the support site. (bit.ly/LiH764)
Symantec spokeswoman Ellen Hayes said she could not
immediately discuss the terms of any compensation that might be
in the works. She was also unable to say whether the update
caused machines running Symantec's Norton anti virus software
for consumers to malfunction.
A technology manager with Dutch company PSO Beheer BV told
Reuters the bug caused some 150 PCs to fail. His company had to
close a laboratory with equipment running on Windows XP machines
and also sent some workers home so they could access their
network remotely.
"It did have quite an impact on our business," said manager
Ron van den Broek. "My first impression is Symantec is
downplaying the effects of this issue."
A Maryland-based insurance company temporarily shut down
anti-virus software for all its 150 PCs to prevent them from
getting damaged, leaving them without protection, the company's
technology manager told Reuters.
Hayes also said she could not immediately say how many PCs
had crashed after receiving the update.
(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Additional reporting by Joseph Menn;
editing by Dan Grebler and Andre Grenon)