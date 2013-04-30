April 30 Shares of security software maker Symantec Corp dropped around 10 percent in less than a minute on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, prompting a trading halt.

The shares dropped to a low of $21.93 around 10:11 a.m. Eastern.

Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said he could not immediately comment on the unusual movement in the stock price.

The stock resumed trading five minutes later, and bounced back above $24. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Rodney Joyce)