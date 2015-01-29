Jan 29 Symbio Polska SA :

* EECP I S.a.r.l. lowers its stake in company to 20.53 percent from 49.21 percent after company's capital increase

* The amount of Symbio Polska shares held by EECP I S.a.r.l. remains unchanged and is equal to 704,314 shares