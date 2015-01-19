Jan 19Symbio Polska SA :

* Reported on Saturday, it alloted 2 million series H shares of issue price of 1.5 zlotys per share, via private subscription offer completed on Jan. 5

* No reduction or underwriting occurred, all shares for which three invetors placed subscription orders, were alloted

* Issuance of series H shares was initially canceled in November 2014 due to prolonged talks with investors but company re-launched it on Dec. 30, 2014

($1 = 3.7160 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)