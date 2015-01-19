UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19Symbio Polska SA :
* Reported on Saturday, it alloted 2 million series H shares of issue price of 1.5 zlotys per share, via private subscription offer completed on Jan. 5
* No reduction or underwriting occurred, all shares for which three invetors placed subscription orders, were alloted
* Issuance of series H shares was initially canceled in November 2014 due to prolonged talks with investors but company re-launched it on Dec. 30, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7160 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.