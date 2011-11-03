(Corrects FY adjusted EPS view in paragraph 2 and first bullet point to 31-35 cents per share)

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.31 to $0.35 vs est $0.52

* Sees FY11 rev $350-$360 mln vs est $365.1 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.12

* Q3 rev $84 mln vs est $86.4 mln

Nov 3 Orthopedic-implants maker Symmetry Medical Inc posted quarterly profit much below market estimates, and lowered its full-year outlook for the second time, hurt by softer patient volumes in the orthopedic and medical device industries.

The company now expects 2011 earnings of 31-35 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $350-$360 million.

It was earlier expecting earnings of 43-57 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $354-$370 million.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of 52 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $365.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the July-September quarter, Symmetry posted a net income of $0.5 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with $3.6 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 4 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue fell more than 8 percent to $84.0 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 12 cents a share, on revenue of $86.4 million.

Shares of the Warsaw, Indiana-based company closed at $9 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)