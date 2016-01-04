BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
Jan 4 Drugmaker Baxalta Inc said on Monday it inked a deal with privately held Symphogen under which the companies will develop immuno-oncology drugs.
The agreement holds a total potential value up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in option fees and milestones over the long term, in addition to royalties on worldwide sales, Baxalta said.
Denmark-based Symphogen would receive an upfront payment of $175 million in exchange for its exclusive rights to six therapies to treat rare diseases. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.