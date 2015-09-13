Sept 13 Wall Street-backed Symphony Communications Services LLC has struck a deal with News Corp-owned Dow Jones to offer news content in its service, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

In the deal likely to unveiled this week, Symphony will offer all of Dow Jones' newswire articles, including content from the Wall Street Journal and its Factiva archive, FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1K73Coy)

Symphony, a messaging and information startup, was first developed by Goldman Sachs and is considered a rival to Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp .

Symphony and Dow Jones could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)