BRIEF-Sodastream says work stoppage at unit's Lehavim facility not impacted business operations
* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut
Sept 13 Wall Street-backed Symphony Communications Services LLC has struck a deal with News Corp-owned Dow Jones to offer news content in its service, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
In the deal likely to unveiled this week, Symphony will offer all of Dow Jones' newswire articles, including content from the Wall Street Journal and its Factiva archive, FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1K73Coy)
Symphony, a messaging and information startup, was first developed by Goldman Sachs and is considered a rival to Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp .
Symphony and Dow Jones could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut
* Announced expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in North America
SAO PAULO, March 22 Most members of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA's board want to oust Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza for allegedly taking action to replenish the Brazilian steelmaker's cash balance without the board's permission, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.