Oct 5 Google, which has now morphed into holding
company Alphabet Inc, took a stake in Symphony
Communication Services LLC in a fundraising round that values
the messaging startup at $650 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Symphony's latest funding round is expected to close this
week, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1RreVN1)
The company's chat service allows financial firms, corporate
customers and individuals to put all of their digital
communications on one centralized platform.
The service is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
other big Wall Street banks.
Symphony and Google were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)