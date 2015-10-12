Oct 12 Messaging startup Symphony Communication
Services said on Monday it had raised more than $100 million in
a new round of funding from investors including Google,
Switzerland's UBS Group AG and European venture
capital firm Lakestar.
Symphony's chat service allows financial firms, corporate
customers and individuals to put all of their digital
communications on one centralized platform.
The service is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
other big Wall Street banks.
Symphony said it will use the new capital to address demand
and to speed up expansion of its global operations.
Google became Alphabet Inc earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)