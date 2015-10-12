(Adds details)
Oct 12 Symphony Communication Services, a
messaging startup backed by Wall Street banks, said it had
raised more than $100 million in a new round of funding from
investors including Google, UBS Group AG and European
venture capital firm Lakestar.
Symphony's chat service allows financial firms, corporate
customers and individuals to put all of their digital
communications on one centralized platform.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the
matter, reported last week that the new round of funding would
value Symphony at about $650 million. (on.wsj.com/1VNY8Eu)
Other investors that participated in the latest funding
round include French investment banks Natixis SA,
Societe Generale and a group of existing investors
including Silicon Valley venture firm Merus Capital.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc led a group of 14 banks
including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co in making a $66 million investment
in Symphony last October, when Symphony was set up.
Symphony said on Monday it would use the new capital to
address demand and to speed up expansion of its global
operations.
The Symphony service is a rival to financial market
messaging services offered by Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters
Corp. It is available to businesses with more than 50
users for $15 per user per month. Smaller businesses and
individuals can use the tool for free.
Symphony said last month it was working with News Corp's
Dow Jones to offer news in its service and with McGraw
Hill Financial Inc to integrate data and analytics from
its S&P Capital IQ product.
Google became Alphabet Inc earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)