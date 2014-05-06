BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
FRANKFURT May 6 Symrise expects to raise capital in the next 12 months to help finance its acquisition of France's Diana Group, the flavour and fragrance maker's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
Asked whether investors could expect a capital raising in the coming year, Chief Financial Officer Bernd Hirsch said: "It should happen within the next 12 months."
Symrise agreed last month to buy Diana Group for an agreed 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and said at the time it would likely finance the deal via a 10 percent capital increase, as well as a mix of debt and equity. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Atkins)
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.