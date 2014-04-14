FRANKFURT, April 14 Symrise will likely have a 10-percent capital increase to partly finance its 1.3 billion euro ($1.8 billion) acquisition of French food ingredients maker Diana Group, the German scents and flavours company's chief executive told reporters on Monday.

Heinz-Juergen Bertram said the timing of any capital hike was still uncertain.

Chief Financial Officer Bernd Hirsch told reporters that Symrise expects to keep its investment grade rating even after the Diana acquisition. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)