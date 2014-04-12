UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 12 Germany's Symrise said on Saturday it had submitted a binding offer for all shares in France's Kerisper S.A.S., the holding entity of the food ingredient maker Diana Group.
A statement by Symrise said it planned to invest nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in the deal and had already secured the required bridge financing.
It said it expected to close the deal in the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources