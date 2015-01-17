FRANKFURT Jan 17 German scents and flavourings group Symrise is open to new acquisitions as it finalises the integration of Diana Group, the French food ingredients maker it purchased in 2014, Symrise Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram was quoted as saying.

Symrise is prepared to undertake small- or medium-sized takeovers, especially in the technology sector, and will be ready for bigger transactions in six months, Bertram was quoted as saying in weekly Euro am Sonntag.

"We've got our eyes open and are in talks. But nothing is ripe for a decision now," he said.

Symrise will complete the integration of Diana Group, for which it paid 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in a deal transforming it into No. 3 player in the scents and flavours market.

Bertram said he was satisfied with the company's earnings performance in the last quarter of 2014, which will lead to a record result for the full year.

The company aims for a core profit margin of between 19 and 22 percent by 2020, he said.

Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted Firmentech and IFF, said in August said it aimed for an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)