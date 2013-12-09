FRANKFURT Dec 9 Scents and flavours maker Symrise may lift its stakes in probiotics specialist Probi and another Swedish food ingredient company as it seeks growth in nutritional supplements that carry the promise of better health.

Germany's Symrise, the world's fourth largest scents and flavours maker, is building on its experience in developing snacks and drinks for the likes of Unilever and Nestle to also offer food supplements with health benefits.

"It is a possibility," Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram told Reuters on Monday, when asked whether Symrise would further raise its stakes in Sweden's Probi and Indevex Biotech, in which it holds about 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

"I can't disclose our plans, but what I can say is that we feel vindicated by the investments that we made. We have raised our stakes. In both companies we have reached positions that are reasonable."