FRANKFURT Aug 7 Symrise, the world's fourth-largest scents and flavours company, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook after core earnings in the first half rose in line with market expectations, helped by growth in North America.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 10 percent to 191.2 million euros ($254.21 million) in the first six-months of the year, just above the 189.7 billion euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The group continues to aim for sales to grow notably faster than the global fragrances and flavors market, which it expects to expand by 2-3 percent, Symrise added. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)