FRANKFURT Aug 6 German fragrance and flavour company Symrise said its core profit rose 38 percent in the first half, driven by Latin American demand for natural aromas and pet food ingredients that it strengthened with the 2014 acquisition of French Diana Group.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 300 million euros ($327 million) adjusted for currency, while sales rose 32 percent to 1.33 billion euros, an increase of 6 percent on an organic basis. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)