* Q4 adj EBITDA up 46 pct at 120.7 mln eur, beats forecasts

* Net income down 25 pct at 24.2 mln eur on integration cost

* Still aiming for 2015 EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct

* Shares up 2.7 pct, among top gainers in MDAX (Adds analyst comment, share price)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, March 10 German fragrance and flavours maker Symrise posted a better-than-expected 46 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, helped by the takeover of pet food flavouring company Diana and a return to sales growth at its Scent and Care unit.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, reached 120.7 million euros ($130.2 million), the group said on Tuesday.

That beat the average estimate of 115 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenues also exceeded expectations.

Baader Bank analyst Andreas von Arx pointed to a rebound at the scents and care unit, a maker of perfumes and ingredients for shampoos and skin creams, which returned to 5 percent currency-adjusted sales growth after a flat third quarter.

Symrise said in a statement that sales of cosmetic ingredients were particularly strong last year.

Its shares were up 2.7 percent at 0811 GMT, among the top gainers in Germany's MDAX index of medium-sized companies, which was up 0.6 percent.

Net income came in at 24.2 million euros, down by a quarter from a year earlier, on costs related to folding Diana into its organisation. That was about half the figure expected by analysts on average.

The company has been seeking to diversify from its core scents and flavours business into related products such as nutritional supplements and ingredients for skin and hair care products.

The takeover of France's Diana, wrapped up in July last year, made it the world's largest pet food flavouring supplier and added ingredients for aquafeed used by fish farms to its offering.

Symrise, which competes with industry leader Givaudan , unlisted Firmenich and IFF, said it was still targeting an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2015.

That compared with a margin of 20.6 percent last year, below Givaudan and IFF's figures at about 24 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Editing by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter)