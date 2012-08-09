Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
FRANKFURT Aug 9 The chief executive of Symrise said the German flavours and fragrance specialist has the financial strength to fund takeovers but that it would choose targets very carefully.
"As we've said before we are constantly looking at about five to 10 potential targets," CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a media call on Thursday after the company published second-quarter financial results. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Company seals sale of Union mine (Adds CEO comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.