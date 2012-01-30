(Follows Alerts)
Jan 30 Synacor Inc, partly owned by Intel
Corp, said it expects its initial public offering of
6.8 million shares to be priced between $10.00 and $12.00 per
share.
Synacor offers authentication and management services to
companies offering on-demand content, primarily cable and
telecom service providers and consumer electronics brands.
This is Synacor's second attempt to go public. It had
earlier filed for an IPO in August 2007 with Bear Stearns -- the
first investment bank to collapse during the financial crisis --
as one of its main underwriters.
Synacor will sell 5.45 million shares and selling
stockholders, including chipmaker Intel, will sell about 1.36
million shares in the IPO.
Intel, which will sell about 104,000 Synacor shares, will
hold about 7.7 percent in Synacor after the IPO.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel are
the lead underwriters to the offering.
The Buffalo, New York-based company expects its shares to
trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYNC."
Separately, Erickson Air-Crane Inc said its IPO of 5.35
million shares is expected to be priced between $13 and $15 per
share.
Portland, Oregon-based Erickson, which makes heavy-lift
helicopters, added Wedbush Securities to its list of
underwriters to the IPO.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Gopakumar Warrier)