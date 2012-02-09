Feb 9 Synacor Inc, partly owned by Intel Corp, slashed the expected price range for its initial public offering to between $5 and $6 per share, a day before the shares are likely to start trading.

In January, the company had said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it expected its offering of 6.8 million shares to be priced between $10 and $12 a share.

Synacor, which builds Internet software tools and portals, will sell 5.45 million shares and selling stockholders, including Intel, will sell about 1.36 million shares in the IPO.

On Wednesday, agricultural biotechnology company Ceres Inc also cut the price expectation of its IPO.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel are the lead underwriters to Synacor's offering.

The Buffalo, New York-based company expects its shares to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYNC." (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)