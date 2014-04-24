April 24 Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc's
third-quarter revenue rose 25 percent due to a surge in
sales to mobile phone makers.
Synaptics reported a net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.12 per
share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income
of $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.
Revenue climbed to $204.3 million from $163.3 million.
Mobile products sales rose 44 percent to $150.7 million at
the company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
among its top customers.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)