By Lehar Maan
Oct 23 Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc
reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue and
profit, hurt by weak demand from smartphone makers, sending its
shares down 13 percent in extended trading.
The company, whose chips are used in Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's devices such as Galaxy S5 smartphones and
Galaxy Note 3 phablets, also forecast current quarter revenue
largely below Wall Street's expectation.
"We think its weakness is likely in touch IC (interface
controller) revenue," Feltl & Company analyst Jeffrey Schreiner
said.
"Given that certain Samsung designs that have come out
recently (Note 4, Galaxy Alpha, Note Edge) are not using
Synaptics touch IC products, we think that would probably be a
real driver of the revenue decline."
The company competes with STMicroelectronics NC,
Atmel Corp and Cypress Semiconductor Corp to get
its touchscreen products in smartphones.
Synaptics did not say how much IC products contributed to
sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30. But it said those sales
were classified according to the technology's use in either a
mobile phone or a personal computer.
Revenue from its PC business rose 38 percent, powering most
of the 27 percent rise in total sales. Revenue from its mobile
phone business rose 23 percent, accounting for 71 percent of
total sales of $282.7 million.
Still, total sales fell short of the average analyst
estimate of $288.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's net income fell about 24 percent. On an
adjusted basis, it earned $1.04 per share. Analysts had expected
a profit of $1.19 per share.
"Our performance in the first quarter reflected weaker than
expected customer demand trends in the mobile market, offset by
greater than anticipated demand in the PC market," Chief
Executive Rick Bergman said in a earnings statement.
Synaptics forecast current-quarter revenue of $415-$450
million. The mid-point of the forecast is $432.5 million, which
is less than the $444.8 million Wall Street has estimated.
The stock was down 12.6 percent at $64.05 in extended
trading. Up to Thursday's close Synaptics' stock has gained 41.4
percent this year, more than double the 13.2 percent rise in the
Philadelphia semiconductor index.
