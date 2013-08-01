* Expects 1st-quarter revenue $210 mln-$225 mln vs est $217.1 mln

* Fourth-quarter adj profit $1.39/share vs est $1.28

* Revenue $230.2 mln vs est $228.7 mln

* Shares up 4 pct after market

Aug 1 Synaptics Inc reported fourth-quarter results above analysts' estimates as demand from mobile phone makers for its touchscreen chips surged, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.

The company's touchscreen chips are used to power the "air view" feature in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S4 smartphone, Nokia Oyj's Lumia phones and Google Inc's Nexus 4.

Synaptics, which has gained market share as more and more mobile devices adopt the touch interface, raised its revenue outlook for the fourth quarter in June.

The company said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue of $210 million to $225 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $217.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net income almost quadrupled to $45.3 million, or $1.29 per share, in the fourth quarter from $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 67 percent to $230.2 million, beating analysts' raised expectations of $228.7 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.39 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.28 per share.

Revenue from mobile customers nearly tripled to $173.2 million in the quarter ended June 30.

The company, which has been reducing its dependence on personal computers, said revenue from PC products fell 26 percent to $57 million.

Synaptics also raised its share-repurchase authorization by $100 million.

The company's shares were up at $42.16 in extended trading after closing at $40.67 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.