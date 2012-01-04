(Removing extraneous word in bullet)

* Would complement offering of larger peer Myriad

* Synchronica shares jump up to 20 pct

Jan 4 Shares in mobile messaging firm Synchronica jumped on Wednesday after wireless software maker Myriad Group AG confirmed it has made an offer for it, aiming to expand its offering.

Late on Tuesday, loss-making Synchronica said it had rejected initial approach of Myriad, which it expected to come back with revised offer.

Neither side unveiled the price offered for Synchronica shares, which jumped more than 20 percent in early trades on Wednesday, but later calmed and were 6.3 percent higher at 12.5 pence by 1015 GMT, valuing the firm at 19.8 million pounds ($31 million).

Myriad said Synchronica's complementary technology added to its portfolio would provide an additional opportunity for the combined organisation to drive growth.

"Sychronica appears to make a good fit with Myriad, complementing its existing device and network messaging technologies," said Nick Dillon, analyst at technology research firm Ovum.

"With the purchase, Myriad would be able to offer a more complete solution to operators, providing white label messaging, sync and social networking solutions for both smartphones and feature phones," Dillon said.

Revenues of Synchronica, which bought Nokia's operator-branded messaging business in June 2011, are expected to have reached 18 million pounds last year, more than doubling from a year earlier, and to grow to 29 million this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.6396 British pounds) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)