July 31 General Electric Co's credit card
unit, Synchrony Financial, made a muted debut on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday as investors remained ambivalent
about a consumer-led U.S. economic recovery.
Synchrony, the largest provider of private label credit
cards in the United States, raised $2.88 billion in the biggest
U.S. initial public offering of the year so far.
Synchrony's shares touched a high of $24 before slipping to
$22.75, just below the offer price of $23 per share.
The sale of the business is part of GE Chief Executive
Jeffrey Immelt's plan to exit the North American retail finance
sector and slim down GE Capital, whose problems during the
financial crisis threatened to bring down the whole company.
