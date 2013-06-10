Airbus sales chief sees some export credit cover in 2017
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 10 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , the largest shareholder in Syncrude Canada Ltd, said on Monday that a coker at the northern Alberta oil sands project would be shut for maintenance for the next 50 days.
The company said work on the unit, part of an upgrader that turns bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude, was originally scheduled to begin in the second half of the year. However plans for the shutdown were advanced after an attached boiler unit was closed for unplanned maintenance last month.
Canadian Oil Sands said it still expected output from the project to range between 100 million and 110 million barrels in 2013.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 36.7 percent share of the Syncrude project, which produces about 350,000 barrels per day. Its partners include Imperial Oil Ltd Suncor Energy Inc , Sinopec Corp, CNOOC Ltd, Murphy Oil Co and Mocal Energy Ltd.
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."
March 6 Boeing marketing vice president Randy Tinseth at Istat Americas conference.