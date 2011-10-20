Oct 20 Projected cuts in output at Syncrude Canada Ltd in November are expected to total 1.3 million barrels, market sources said on Thursday.

Word of the cuts at the 350,000 barrel a day operation lifted prices for Canadian synthetic crude on Wednesday by nearly $4 per barrel. [ID:nN1E79I1Y7]

Canadian Oil Sands COS.TO, owner of the largest interest in Syncrude operation, has declined to comment on a report that problems with a hydrogen plant caused production cuts. The company also would not give numbers, citing a "quiet period" before it reports third-quarter results next week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Bruce Nichols in Houston; editing by Rob Wilson)