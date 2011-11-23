* Imperial wants to focus on reliability of base operation
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 23 Imperial Oil Ltd
(IMO.TO) does not expect to expand production capacity at the
Syncrude Canada oil sands project in northern Alberta at least
until 2020, breaking from the expectations of the other
partners in one of the oil sands' biggest operations.
Imperial is concentrating on improving reliability at the
sprawling oil sands mining and synthetic crude processing
development before moving forward with multibillion-dollar
plans to boost output beyond the current capacity of 350,000
barrels a day, spokesman Pius Rolheiser said.
Imperial has a 25 percent stake in Syncrude, making it the
second-largest interest holder. Imperial's parent company,
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), has managed the project since 2007.
"It would be premature of me to talk about specific project
plans or timing or sequencing. However, Imperial is of the view
that expansion will likely not happen before the end of this
decade," Rolheiser said.
The view differs from that of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
COS.TO, the largest Syncrude owner with a 37 percent stake.
In its current investor presentation, being shown to investors
in Asia this week, it says it expects to increase capacity by
71 percent to 600,000 barrels a day by 2020.
Canadian Oil Sands says the expansion would start with a
50,000 barrel a day increase through "debottlenecking"
equipment currently in use.
Imperial's position also goes against the flow of most oil
sands developers, which have captured and held investor
interest in the face of rising costs, volatile oil prices and
environmental opposition with the promise of production gains
at regular intervals.
Syncrude partners brought in Exxon Mobil four years ago to
improve operations following a string of unplanned equipment
outages that drove up per-barrel operating costs and chewed
into production forecasts.
Even now, two processing units at the upgrading plant are
offline, including a 100,000 barrel a day coking unit that
suffered a disruption on Tuesday. There is no word yet on when
it might restart.
"We are committed to growth. We're committed to economic
development of the entire resource base. But we believe that
improved reliability of the base operation is the first
priority," Rolheiser said.
Imperial and Exxon Mobil are also developing the C$10.9
billion ($10.4 billion) Kearl oil sands project, scheduled to
start producing 110,000 bpd by the end of next year.
FirstEnergy Capital Corp analyst Michael Dunn said he has
chopped his forecasts for capital spending by Canadian Oil
Sands after gleaning from comments made by other partners that
expansion plans, including opening a new mine called Aurora
South, would be pushed back.
"Since major expansions require unanimous partner approval,
we have reduced our capex estimates materially in the 2012 to
2015 time frame," Dunn said in a research note.
The cut in spending may actually be a positive for Canadian
Oil Sands as it will mean less strain on its balance sheet and
its ability to maintain dividends, he said.
Canadian Oil Sands' plans for production increases were
agreed on by all of the joint-venture partners when they
developed the last strategic plan, said Siren Fisekci,
spokeswoman for the company, all of whose revenue is derived
form Syncrude.
"What you're seeing there is Imperial putting out their own
view," she said.
Shares in Canadian Oil Sands fell 12 Canadian cents to
C$19.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a smaller drop than that
of the overall TSX energy group, which sank 3 percent. Imperial
was off C$1.17, or 2.8 percent, at C$40.01.
Syncrude's other partners are Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO),
Nexen Inc NXY.TO, Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), Murphy Oil Corp
(MUR.N) and JX Holdings (5020.T) unit Mocal Energy.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
