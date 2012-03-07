CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 A major
processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant
remains shut down following a fire last week and there is no
word yet when it might restart, a spokeswoman for the venture's
largest stakeholder said on Wednesday.
Coker 8-1, a 100,000 barrel a day unit at Syncrude, was shut
after a blaze on Friday. It turns bitumen from the oil sands
into light synthetic crude.
Siren Fisekci, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, said the company will issue a press release on
expectations for the unit only if the outage appears to be long
enough to affect its production targets for the year.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)