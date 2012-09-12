CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , the largest interest owner at Syncrude Canada Ltd, declined to comment on a report Wednesday that a piece of equipment at one of the operation's tar sands mines was off line.

Bloomberg reported that a steam generator at the Northern Alberta site's Aurora mine could be down for as long as a month. The equipment helps separate the bitumen from the sand.

"From time to time there are minor upsets at Syncrude; Canadian Oil Sands only provides operational updates if there is a material change to our annual production outlook," spokeswoman Alison Trollope said in an email.

Syncrude Canada is one of the country's two largest oil sands mining and synthetic crude processing operations.

One industry source said market speculation is that the issue is expected to reduce Syncrude's September shipments by 500,000 barrels - a rough average of 25,000 barrels a day if the outage lasts for 20 days, for instance - and there had been no word of the impact in October.

Syncrude's daily capacity is about 350,000 barrels a day, though the operation pumped out 359,500 bpd in August.