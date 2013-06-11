BRIEF-Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in 2019 - Nikkei
* Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in fiscal 2019 at a pace of about one a year - Nikkei
CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Light synthetic crude production from Syncrude Canada Ltd will be cut by 2.8 million barrels in July as a result of a coker shutdown, two market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Syncrude said on Monday a coker at its northern Alberta oil sands project would be shut for maintenance for the next 50 days.
The news pushed the price of light synthetic crude from the oil sands to the strongest level since September 2012.
The project has produced 41.7 million barrels this year to date, according to data from Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in Syncrude.
A spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands declined to comment.
* Waste connections inc says will rebrand its operations in canada from progressive waste solutions to waste connections of canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
