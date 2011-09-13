INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's largest oil sands companies, has started planned maintenance on a major processing unit that will cut output by about 30 percent, Syncrude's biggest stakeholder said on Tuesday.
The outage of Upgrader 8-2 will last 40-45 days, cutting an average 100,000 barrels a day of synthetic crude output over the duration, said Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has a 37 percent share of the Syncrude joint venture.
The upgrader turns heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready light oil. Syncrude's normal capacity is more than 350,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. wheat supplies were seen shrinking below market estimates as the export outlook brightened despite ample global stocks and a firm dollar that had been seen as a brake on overseas demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 OPEC members have reportedly achieved a high level of compliance with the production cuts announced in November but their efforts to ramp up output ahead of the accord have left the market with a nasty hangover from 2016.