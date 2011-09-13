CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's largest oil sands companies, has started planned maintenance on a major processing unit that will cut output by about 30 percent, Syncrude's biggest stakeholder said on Tuesday.

The outage of Upgrader 8-2 will last 40-45 days, cutting an average 100,000 barrels a day of synthetic crude output over the duration, said Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has a 37 percent share of the Syncrude joint venture.

The upgrader turns heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready light oil. Syncrude's normal capacity is more than 350,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)