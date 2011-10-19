* November synthetic jumps as high as $13/bbl over WTI

* Co-owner will not comment on world of output cuts

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 19 Canadian synthetic crude prices jumped on Wednesday on word that Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's largest oil sands plants, had cut production, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Light synthetic for November delivery was discussed at $12.40-$13 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $9.25 a barrel over a day earlier.

Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands COS.TO, owner of the largest interest in the Syncrude operation, declined to comment on a report that problems with a hydrogen plant caused production cuts. She also would not give numbers, citing a "quiet period" before the company reports third-quarter results next week.

Syncrude was nearing the end of a scheduled 45-day turnaround of one of its coker units, which had reduced production at the operation by an average 100,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)