* ECB cash boosts confidence in lending
* Euros funding eases, dollars still need premium
* Medium-term maturities back on the table
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, Feb 10 Conditions are easing in
Europe's syndicated loan market as cash from the European
Central Bank starts to filter through, boosting liquidity and
freeing up new money to lend, although dollar funding remains
scarce and expensive.
The European Central Bank's long-term repurchase (LTRO)
facility, which has given banks long-term cash in exchange for
collateral, is also easing the pressure to sell loans to raise
capital to hit mid-2012 targets, loan bankers said.
"The provision of liquidity by the ECB has clearly taken
some pressure off bank funding although for certain banks, U.S.
dollar funding still comes with a premium," said Kristian
Orssten, managing director and head of JP Morgan's European loan
and high-yield capital markets group said.
Banks are still deleveraging by lending selectively but the
strong rally in the corporate and high-yield bond markets has
helped to improve sentiment in the loan market, which hit a low
in late 2011 when banks effectively stopped lending.
January's credit market rally has pushed the iTraxx
crossover index nearly 200 basis points tighter to 565 from 746
at the start of the year and a flood of bond issuance has eased
the refinancing pressure on the loan market.
Relatively few new loans have been syndicated so far in 2012
but bankers said that the frantic firesales of syndicated loans
which were seen in the fourth quarter have abated.
"Banks don't need to sell assets any more. The immediate
pressure abated as of January - there's not as much urgency
now," a secondary loan trader said.
Banks including BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole
, Natixis and Societe Generale,
Santander and UniCredit put billions of
dollars of loans up for sale globally after August's volatility.
Deleveraging European banks are still lending selectively in
euros and making sure that income from other business such as
bond and equity mandates, foreign exchange or clearing services
subsidises the cost of loss-making lending.
Dollars are still difficult for European banks to fund
however and banks are still charging companies a premium of up
to 50 basis points (bps) for the ability to draw dollars.
HARD LINE SOFTENING
Signs are emerging however which suggest that the tough line
that banks took with their corporate clients is softening as
funding costs ease and new liquidity arrives in the loan market.
"The ECB and the LTRO have helped a lot - the loan market
had seized up and now its easing up. From a liquidity
perspective, its a lot better," a senior loan syndicator said.
Some banks raising funds from the ECB are seeking to use the
three-year money which they can borrow at one percent to lend to
companies at around two percent for a drawn loan.
While this is not as profitable as lending to sovereigns, it
is attractive as it is less risky and is certainly more
rewarding than parking funds at the ECB.
"This is cheap government funding at 1 percent for three
years. You can onlend it and make a turn on it," a head of loan
syndicate said.
More financial benefits may accrue from corporate lending,
particularly with new loans which have been tailored to meet the
ECB's collateral requirements.
Several recent loans, including a 2 billion euro loan for
Italian utility Enel and a 4.7 billion euro loan for
Spanish telecom Telefonica, have been documented under
domestic law rather than English law to allow them to be used as
collateral.
The ECB's move is also helping to stretch loan maturities to
medium-term tenors from short-term maturities. One Italian bank
said this week that it is willing to lend for three years after
receiving LTRO money, banking sources said.
As the ECB cash continues to filter through to the loan
market, bankers expect to see stronger bank appetite to lend,
particularly around investment-grade merger and acquisitions
(M&A) loans and improved uptake on revolving credits is also
expected.
"My sense is that banks are more attuned to doing business
and supportive of clients than in November and December when it
was pretty ugly," the senior loan syndicator said.
Loan pricing is still moving upwards, but the possibility of
a big jump is now being discounted. With few new loans to use as
datapoints, the market is seeing a wider range of views on
pricing.
Bankers are wary that the price discipline which had been
seen before the end of the year could disappear amid
competitive pressure, but welcome the strong improvement in
sentiment.
"I'm not as pessimistic as I was two months ago when banks
were not able to do anything, I feel more comfortable than
November or December. There is still no doubt that decent deals
will find liquidity," the syndicate head said.
(Editing by David Cowell)