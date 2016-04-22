* UK sterling RMBS trending towards pre-placement
* Brexit woes, rapid growth in RMBS fuel trend
* "Club" placement risks shutting out new buyers
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - A recent wave of pre-placed UK
securitisations has spurred worries that the sterling RMBS
market is rapidly becoming an exclusive club open to just a
handful of investors.
The sector saw the most notable "club-style" trade earlier
this month, when Cerberus Capital Management opted to sell most
of its blockbuster £6.2bn Granite deal ahead of syndication.
The issue drew a flurry of demand, as investors clamoured to
get what little was left from the biggest European RMBS since
the crisis.
While pre-placing Granite was viewed as necessary by most in
the market, a growing number of UK issuers have begun using the
same strategy for much smaller trades in recent months.
Some have pegged this on jitters around sterling, which has
been battered of late by worries that the UK may vote to exit
the European Union in an upcoming June referendum.
But others say the popular execution model has deeper roots
and could linger long after the Brexit question is settled -
with deep implications for the liquidity-squeezed market.
"Whilst I understand investment banks wanting to minimize
risk, I'm not sure there's a long-term future in doing deals
this way every time," said Andrew Dennis, ABS investment manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"They're not going to expand the investor base like this."
GROWING PRESSURE
The difficulty of sourcing buyers in the relatively small
universe of sterling structured credit has been a long-standing
struggle for issuers across the securitisation market.
But nowhere has this been more pronounced than in the
rapidly expanding RMBS sector, where issuance has roughly
quadrupled over the last few years.
As Dutch issuance has subsided, the UK's share in the market
has grown from the equivalent of roughly 5bn in 2013 to around
22bn in 2015, according to a Prytania Group market note this
month.
In 2016, UK RMBS accounts for about 85% of European issuance
year-to-date, a surge in supply that has helped popularise
pre-placement as issuers compete for the dozen or so sterling
buyers with cash to spend.
Now, with turbulence ahead of the Brexit vote, some
investors have pulled away from UK sterling risk, making it even
more difficult to execute deals.
This has put further pressure on syndicate banks to lock in
key investors and ensure deals are covered before they even hit
the public market.
Kensington Mortgages provided the latest example of this
when it brought its Finsbury Square 2016-1 deal to market last
week, with the whole £299.2m senior tranche already sold.
Part of the Double As were also placed ahead of public
syndication.
The deal is Kensington's third club-style trade since
December.
"I don't think this is Brexit-specific," said one syndicate
banker. "Sterling market conditions are tricky and the investor
base can be, at times, quite fickle."
"I think the number one thing for issuers is certainty of
execution. And having some element of pre-placement definitely
helps."
SHUT OUT OF THE CLUB
Most agree that securing interest before public syndication
is appropriate in deals like Granite, where the scale would
otherwise overwhelm the market.
Similarly, it may be necessary in trades that test emerging
asset classes, like Funding Circle's marketplace lending
securitisation - the first such deal in the European market.
"It's about anchoring the deal - both from a demand point of
view and a price point of view," said Rob Ford, portfolio
manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.
"Where it's appropriate, it would be a dereliction of duty
to not firm up some pre-interest before you put the deal out in
the public domain."
But too much reliance on club-style placement risks
discouraging potential new buyers from entering the market,
preventing an expansion in the sector's woefully thin investor
base.
Dennis noted that the exclusive approach to syndicating
deals only works to discourage the integration of the
securitisation sector into the broader, more liquid fixed income
market.
"This is a trend that is heavily taking away from that," he
said.
"Our preference would be for deals to be done the way they
are done in pretty much every other market - you put a deal on
the screens and let people process it normally."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker.)